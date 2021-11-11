No Honeymoon break for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif? Here’s why

All eyes are on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ever since the news of their affair has been doing the rounds. Fans are too excited since their wedding rumours have made it to the headlines. Everyone is eagerly waiting for them to get hitched but we have to give it to the couple for being able to keep it a secret till now. Neither Vicky nor Kat spoke anything about the wedding. Earlier reports said that the two would be getting married in December this year and now we hear that an official announcement is on its way.

According to the reports in Times Of India, a source close to the wedding has revealed that Katrina Kaif will not do anything secretly. He said, “Katrina is not the kind who will do things secretly. One can expect an official announcement soon.” Also, the source said that Vicky Kaushal and Kat would not be taking any elaborate break from their work. "Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding."

Well, now all their fans can do is wait for the official wedding announcement and we bet the day it happens, fans excitement levels will be extremely high. Reportedly, the Roka ceremony of the couple took place on Diwali night at Kabhi Khan’s house.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's reaction when quizzed about his wedding with Katrina Kaif is unmissable