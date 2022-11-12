No lengthy paternity break for Ranbir Kapoor? Here’s what we know

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in the best phase of their lives. The couple who got married this year in April recently welcomed a baby girl on November 6. After staying in the hospital for a couple of days the actress is finally home now. Ranbir, who was clicked holding his baby girl close to his arms, immediately resume work that day. He was snapped at a shooting location and it looks like he is going to have to fulfill all the work commitments before he heads for a long paternity break. According to reports in Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor is slated to return to film sets on November 17.

The reports further state that Ranbir Kapoor’s family time will be unfortunately cut short. The actor will have to leave his baby girl and his wife Alia Bhatt and head for the shoot of Animal. Luckily for him, the schedule of the film is said to be shot at a studio in Mumbai. A source close to the actor revealed that Ranbir will finish this schedule of Animal and then head for a long paternity break. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Several pictures and videos of the stars shooting for the film have leaked on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s statement

Soon after they welcomed their baby girl, Alia and Ranbir shared an official announcement. In their statement, they wrote that they are bursting with love and called themselves ‘obsessed parents’. Their note read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Ranbir and Alia were recently seen in Brahmastra. The film proved to be a major hit at the box office. Now, Ranbir is all set to be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.