'No matter what you...': Bhumi Pednekar on getting body shamed, calls Shehnaaz Gill 'brave' for THIS reason

Bhumi Pednekar is an actress who has often picked different and interesting roles in her career. She started out playing a plus-size woman in her debut film. The actress recently opened up about getting body shamed by trolls on social media and also praised her Thank You For Coming co-star Shehnaaz Gill for a reason.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about getting trolled

In an interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar shared her views on getting body-shamed online. She said, “No matter what you do, people will troll. Trolling has become so normal now. I could put up a post during a festival in a so-called ‘fully clothed’ version of myself and people will still troll. During promotions, we went all out looking like the best versions of ourselves." She also stated that earlier, such comments were limited to our households. "Earlier, only family members used to troll you but now it has spread far and wide beyond your home. I’ve developed a thick skin now because I’ve been hearing things like how I would start looking more beautiful if I lose a few kilos, right since my childhood. I was questioned as to why I wear short dresses," she added.

Bhumi Pednekar calls Shehnaaz Gill 'brave'

The actress also called out the hypocrisy of trolls who use bad language for women in the name of preserving cultures. She further praised Shehnaaz Gill for reading those comments. "Shehnaaz is very brave to read through comments but I just can’t. I don’t read anything at all", she said.

Bhumi Pednekar on the work front

Workwise, Bhumi was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's social drama Afwaah, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film underperformed at the box office. She is now gearing up for the release of the comedy film Thank You For Coming. Directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film also stars Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shibani Bedi. The film had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. It will be released theatrically on October 6, 2023.

