No Monday blues for Neha Dhupia as the mom to be continues shooting; PHOTOS

Monday is that day of the week when people struggle to begin their daily routine with the same energy that they have for the rest of the week. Well, there are some exceptions to this, and one of them is Neha Dhupia, who is glowing on a Monday morning as the actress is back on the sets. The actress is unstoppable when it comes to her work, and even her pregnancy cannot stop her. Neha can be seen smiling in what appears to be her vanity van before she begins her busy schedule for the day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia shared a couple of pictures from her dressing room. In the first picture, she could be seen smiling as she sat on her dressing chair and looked into the camera. In the second picture, she held her baby bump and could be seen letting out a breath. In the third picture, the actress is busy reading a script as her makeup team is doing her hair. She was seen wearing a black tracksuit and paired it with an orange jacket. Sharing these pictures, Neha wrote, “Not feeling any blues this Monday morning…. Work in progress #setlife @ragininath12 #workmodeon.”

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia has been quite active on her social media, and ever since she has announced her second pregnancy, all eyes are on her. The actress often takes to her social media and beautiful pictures with her baby bump.

Also, she is proving to be an inspiration for all those mommies-to-be who fear working out during their pregnancy. Her workout videos are grabbing a lot of attention.

