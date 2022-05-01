No more cliff jumping, Akshay Kumar is doing stunts with a 'comb' on World Laughter Day; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry and never misses a chance to entertain his audience. On World Laughter Day today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor shared a hilarious video of himself on his social media as he is seen trying to make music with his teeth and a comb. In the video, the Sooryavanshi actor attempts to match the beat with Ben E King's popular track Stand By Me. However, Akshay ends up hurting himself.

Sharing the video, the Phir Hera Pheri actor captioned it: "Key to happiness: to be able to laugh at yourself. And on that note, here’s an act which is a result of sheer boredom, hope it makes you laugh. Please do laugh, it was actually painful (grimacing face and face with tears of joy emojis) And Happy #WorldLaughterDay" The actor is seen sporting a black and white checkered shirt. Reacting to the video, Tiger Shroff and Huma Qureshi dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, “Haahahahahahahah." Guru Randhawa also commented: “Love You Sir.”

Check out Akshay Kumar's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Deewane Huye Paagal actor was last seen in Farhad Samji's action-comedy film, Bachchhan Paandey with Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. Apart from that, he has many interesting movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen next in Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan.

