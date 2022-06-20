No one can dim Shanaya Kapoor's shine, not even her sparkly outfit; See PICS

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most famous star kids. Although Shanaya is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often graces her followers with stunning pictures of herself. From her family time to her happy moments with her friends and loved ones, Shanaya aces the art of keeping fans intrigued. And now, the newcomer just stunned us all with her latest pictures in her hot and bling outfit. Are you ready for it?

In the pictures, Shanaya looked no less than a diva in her sparkly dress. The short dress flaunted her perfect curves. Her gorgeous smile just won our hearts. The dreamy concept of the pictures was super amazing as well. Along with the pictures, Shanaya sassily wrote, “stay wild.” Of course, the picture went viral in seconds as fans poured in their love and compliments for the gorgeous star kid. Cousin Janhvi Kapoor was impressed and wrote, “Excuse me”.

Check Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous new PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya was one of the many Dharma talents, that is, a crop of aspiring actors that were nurtured by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma.

Talking about her father Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in The Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and continues to be a part of exciting content that is being churned out of OTT. Her mother Maheep Kapoor was last seen in the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and will soon be seen in the next season of the hit series which premieres towards the end of the year.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor dishes out major wanderlust vibes as she rides a desert bike in latest post; WATCH