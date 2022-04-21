'No one else I'd wanna be with right now': Shahid Kapoor shares a beautiful selfie with Mira Rajput; PIC

When someone asks you who is the cutest Bollywood couple, often Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput crop up in your mind. Don’t they? Shahid and Mira are one of the most famous couples in Bollywood's tinsel town. Fans drool over their photographs, and the couple isn't hesitant about sharing their love on social media. The two tied the knot almost 7 years back, in 2015, and have been giving us relationship goals ever since. They are the kind of couple who make us believe in love. While Shahid is super busy with Jersey promotions on his Instagram, he dropped a sweet selfie with his ladylove and honestly, we can’t stop gushing about it.

In the lovey-dovey selfie, Shahid and Mira could be seen smiling widely. Mira looked gorgeous in a white dress and Shahid looked dapper as always in a printed shirt. Shahid’s sweet note that penned down with the picture won our hearts. He lovingly wrote, “No one else I’d wanna be with right now”. Shahid and Mira’s posts are getting cuter by the day and let’s just we are just too happy about it.

Check Shahid's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is excitedly gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie ‘Jersey’. After being delayed multiple times, the movie is finally set to have its theatrical release on 22 April. Shahid will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Jersey. Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid will play the part of Arjun, an unsuccessful cricketer who returns to the sport in order to please his son.

