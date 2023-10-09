'No one tells the truth...': Nargis Fakhri shares her thoughts on relationships in Bollywood

Nargis Fakhri is a well-known actress, primarily recognized for her role in the popular film Rockstar. Recently, she was asked to identify an Indian celebrity she turns to for relationship advice. However, Nargis Fakhri expressed her difficulty in naming someone because she believes that no one in the entertainment industry is honest about relationships and usually they tend to present an idealized image in public.

Nargis Fakhri on relationships in the entertainment industry

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Nargis Fakhri was asked if she looks up to an Indian celebrity for advice on relationships. She responded, “I mean, tell me someone who has a good relationship. Tell me who has the best loving relationship, marriage? I would not take anyone’s advice, to be honest. I’ll tell you everything is different, and no one tells you the truth unless you have a friend that really tells you the truth, but most people hide the truth; they want everything to look perfect. I would use my own brains and my own self, or maybe get a therapist. I would not ask anybody.”

The Housefull 3 actress also discussed how co-stars flirt with each other while working on movie sets. She mentioned, “I mean, everyone hits on everyone, even if they’re not hitting on them, because I think just naturally human beings are flirty. So maybe they’re not hitting on you, but they’re hitting on you, does that make sense? Or maybe they’re not hitting on you, and you just think they’re hitting on you. Some people get mistaken; like people have thought that I’m hitting on them, but I’m like, bro, I’m just friendly. So you don’t even know who’s hitting on who.”

Nargis Fakhri’s work front

The actress began her acting career in 2011 alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Rockstar. In addition to this, she has appeared in several other films, including Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Kick, and Housefull 3. In her most recent work, Nargis Fakhri appeared in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa, where she shared the screen with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

