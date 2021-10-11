No relief yet for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, bail hearing moved to Oct 13 in Cruise ship drugs case

In a new update in the Mumbai Cruise Ship drugs bust case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, no relief has come for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as his bail hearing has been moved to October 13, Wednesday. Aryan was sent into 14-day judicial custody by the lower court along with Arbaaz Merchant and others who were arrested from the Cruise Ship raid on October 2. The bail was applied in the Sessions Court by Aryan's lawyer after the interim bail request was denied on Friday by the lower Court.

As per ANI, "Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court in Mumbai to hear accused Aryan Khan and others' bail pleas on Wednesday." Satish Maneshinde and Advocate Amit Desai appeared before the Special NDPS Court on Monday and appealed to post the matter for urgent hearing in Aryan's case. Arbaaz Merchant also appealed for bail. The NCB's lawyer requested time till Thursday to file their replies. However, Maneshinde and Desai requested an urgent hearing. After hearing NCB's lawyer's request as well as Aryan's legal side's appeal, Additional Sessions Judge VV Patil posted the matter of bail plea hearing for Wednesday.

As per the NCB panchnama that was accessed by India Today, Aryan and Arbaaz reportedly admitted to the consumption of drugs. As per the report, Arbaaz was carrying Charas in his shoes and when the NCB officials stopped them to question him, he took it out and showed it to them. The two were later brought to the NCB office and after interrogation, both of them along with Munmun Dhamecha and more were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

Aryan was shifted to Arthur road jail on Friday after he was sent to judicial custody by the Court. Reportedly, he was to stay in the Jail's quarantine cell for 3-5 days along with Arbaaz and others arrested in the case. Amid Aryan's arrest, Bollywood celebs, who also are friends of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Vishal Dadlani, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sanjay Gupta and others had extended support to both of them.

