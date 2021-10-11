No relief yet for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, bail hearing moved to Oct 13 in Cruise ship drugs case

Updated on Oct 11, 2021 07:19 PM IST  |  410.1K
   
No relief yet for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, bail hearing moved to Oct 13 in Cruise ship drugs case
No relief yet for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, bail hearing moved to Oct 13 in Cruise ship drugs case
Advertisement

In a new update in the Mumbai Cruise Ship drugs bust case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, no relief has come for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan as his bail hearing has been moved to October 13, Wednesday. Aryan was sent into 14-day judicial custody by the lower court along with Arbaaz Merchant and others who were arrested from the Cruise Ship raid on October 2. The bail was applied in the Sessions Court by Aryan's lawyer after the interim bail request was denied on Friday by the lower Court. 

As per ANI, "Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court in Mumbai to hear accused Aryan Khan and others' bail pleas on Wednesday." Satish Maneshinde and Advocate Amit Desai appeared before the Special NDPS Court on Monday and appealed to post the matter for urgent hearing in Aryan's case. Arbaaz Merchant also appealed for bail. The NCB's lawyer requested time till Thursday to file their replies. However, Maneshinde and Desai requested an urgent hearing. After hearing NCB's lawyer's request as well as Aryan's legal side's appeal, Additional Sessions Judge VV Patil posted the matter of bail plea hearing for Wednesday.

As per the NCB panchnama that was accessed by India Today, Aryan and Arbaaz reportedly admitted to the consumption of drugs. As per the report, Arbaaz was carrying Charas in his shoes and when the NCB officials stopped them to question him, he took it out and showed it to them. The two were later brought to the NCB office and after interrogation, both of them along with Munmun Dhamecha and more were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

Aryan was shifted to Arthur road jail on Friday after he was sent to judicial custody by the Court. Reportedly, he was to stay in the Jail's quarantine cell for 3-5 days along with Arbaaz and others arrested in the case. Amid Aryan's arrest, Bollywood celebs, who also are friends of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Vishal Dadlani, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sanjay Gupta and others had extended support to both of them.

Also Read|Aryan Khan in his bail plea to Court: I am from a respectable family & will not abscond

Advertisement

Credits: ANI


Comments
Anonymous : what a shameful act by Pulling party. shame.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : It’s amazing I spite of who he is he still hasn’t been able to get his son out…srk must have made someone really angry
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Good looks???? That grim, unsmiling face??? Look again, my dear!!!!!
REPLY 6 6 hours ago
Anonymous : kya se kya hogaya phoonkte phoonkte
REPLY 3 7 hours ago
Anonymous : hahahaha
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Let them learn how the other half lives without their privilege and perks .
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : I hope you learn how homeless live too…if we are just trying to give people experiences that they do not deserve.
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : I feel bad for him.
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : what a looker! he should have been hitting headlines for box office records!
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Exactly.
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : The fear of his good looks is the reason, he is going through witch hunt.
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : He will.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Ye diwali ke bad hi nikal payega
REPLY 3 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All