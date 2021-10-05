No special food privileges for Aryan Khan, SRK's son eating from NCB mess: Report

Aryan Khan was remanded to NCB custody on Monday, 4 October. He will now be in custody till 7 October along with seven others who were first detained on Saturday. Ever since being detained, Aryan Khan has been spotted in multiple outfit changes. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son had a bag of clothes brought to him from home. 

However, when it comes to food, Aryan Khan has no special privileges. According to a report in India Today, Aryan Khan has not been getting any special privileges as far as his food is concerned. He is reportedly eating the food that is supplied at the NCB mess, just like the others. Turns out, getting food from outside reportedly requires special permission from the court. 

The report added that Aryan has also been co-operating with the investigating agencies. He has been answering all questions that NCB officials have been asking him. He also has reportedly given a '4-page written statement' to the cops.

In court, on Monday, Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that the star kid was not found with any drugs on person and that is why he should be granted bail. The NCB revealed that Aryan Khan's phone chats have thrown up some incriminating evidence which needs to be investigated. 

While some quantity of banned drugs were recovered from the seven others, Aryan's phone chats have come under the scanner. For this reason, the magistrate court remanded all 8 to NCB custody until 7 October.

Credits: India Today


Comments
Anonymous : He's 23 FGS not a kid .
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Yeah so what is the big deal?
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : You really want us to belive that
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Hmm
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : mess lol
REPLY 4 11 hours ago
Anonymous : SRK - Gauri did something right... Aryan has good, humble conduct!
REPLY 5 11 hours ago
Anonymous : yup. Gauri posed for cameras and pouted her lips
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : P.R manshinde
REPLY 9 12 hours ago

