No summons to be issued against Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, confirms Mumbai police

A new development has been brought to light in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography scandal. The elite businessman was produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was sent into police custody till July 23. Raj Kundra has been accused of streaming pornographic content online via digital applications. Now, as per a report presented by the Times of India, police officials have confirmed that no summons will be issued against in the case.

"Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," an anonymous source told the daily. For the unversed, Kenrin is the UK-based firm where the alleged pornographic content was distributed. The company led by Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi is the owner of the application namely HotShots, where the explicit content was published online.

In the Raj Kundra investigation, the police officials are only probing Kenrin, which keeps Shilpa Shetty off the hook from the case. The businessman is considered as the key conspirator and is facing charges under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty has taken a break from the shoot of the dance reality TV show, Super Dancers Chapter 4. However, the release date of her comeback film, Hungama 2 remains unaffected. The movie marks Shilpa Shetty’s return to acting after 14 years.

ALSO READ| Poonam Pandey sympathises with Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra’s arrest: I refuse to highlight my trauma