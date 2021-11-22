No truth to rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage; REPORT

Aamir Khan had shocked almost all his fans when he announced his divorce from Kiran Rao. The actor and his ex-wife now had issued a joint statement to break this news to all their fans and well-wishers that had left all of them heartbroken. But, what caught everyone’s attention was the news that followed their divorce. There were rumours of the 3 Idiots star getting married for the third time. Certain reports said that the actor will announce his wedding post the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha that created quite a stir on social media. But, now the latest news is that there is no truth to the news of Aamir’s third marriage.

According to reports in India Today, a source close to Aamir Khan has confirmed that there is no truth to the news of Aamir’s third marriage and that these reports are fake. This clarification came after a report stating that that actor intends to announce his marriage after the release of his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film, Laal Singh Chaddha, as he doesn’t want to interfere with the film’s limelight. But now nothing like this is happening.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s name was linked to his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was reported that the two will tie the knot after Aamir’s divorce. In fact, Fatima has been asked about this linkup in an interview earlier and replying to this the budding star said, “A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume wrong things.”

