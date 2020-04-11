No weekend plans due to Coronavirus? Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen's Wake Up Sid is Pinkvilla's pick today

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Wake Up Sid is one of the most loved films and it continues to be. So today, we thought it would make for a good weekend watch for everyone looking to watch something.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left all of us stranded at our homes. While some of us are trying to get creative during this time and make the most of it, some are simply treating this as a holiday where we get to stay home, take care of ourselves, and probably enjoy some. There's obviously a section of the society struggling, but there is little one can do about it. However, for those who are staying home and trying to find something to watch tonight, Wake Up Sid is our pick for you today.

and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Wake Up Sid has been one of the finest films, a light watch, and yet it imparts so many things. The movie has a special place in the hearts of all cinephiles and those who love Mumbai might love this film a tad bit more. There are so many things that make the Ayan Mukerji directorial a little more than just a film and before you pick your next watch, we thought we will suggest you one ourselves.

Here are 5 reasons why Wake Up Sid is our pick for you today:

The film has an unconventional pairing

The movie traces the love story of two people who are poles apart and eventually, things fall into place. Sid (Ranbir) and Aisha (Konkona) meet each other at a party and that is when it all started. Sid is a college student and Konkona is the older woman, and while there is this obvious bickering when they start living together, there also comes about a natural sense of chemistry between the two, one that flows effortlessly. Their pairing is one of the most unconventional ones and yet, it did work wonders on screen.

Life-changing lessons

For all those who have watched the film even once, there is no doubt this feeling that prevails at the end, one where we want to go out to a different place, explore our independent selves, and find the bigger meaning to life. If nothing, we all have wanted to stay alone after watching this film for the sheer experience of it. The movie teaches the essence of a family, of the love that only parents can give you, and so many other things for that matter.

All the art in the film

For someone who believes in art in any form, this film does have a little of that to keep you entertained. The photography that we see, some of it is, in fact, quite alluring for anyone who has an eye for it. And oh, that poem at the end? I shall forever aim to write something like that, in fact, every time I see the movie, I attempt writing something about this city, or this sense of independence that has set in living alone all these years, but it isn't so easy after all, is it?

The way it portrays rains

Ah, I haven't been someone who enjoys the rainy season with all the mud, the dirt, and so much water all around. But this film makes you want to go out in the rain and feel the vibe. If anything, it is one of the picture-perfect photo dreams to go by the Marine Drive while it rains wearing a white kurta and get that click. I have spoken about it to many friends, and even until now, it continues to be something I really want to do.

The soothing music

Talk about Wake Up Sid and Iktara is likely to be the first thing that comes to your mind. The movie has a song list that can give a run for money to the best of the best and while it has some great songs, the meaning that even a rather chirpy song like Wake Up Sid has to it is indeed remarkable. Everything in this film is about delivering emotion and so, we feel them.

So if your weekend seems to be getting boring, or you just need that nudge to get you through into next week with a better mood, we suggest you watch this one out. The movie has everything that Bollywood does best, and some more.

Happy watching until next time!

