'Nobody knew my..': Anurag Kashyap's clever ploy to use brother's name for Gangs of Wasseypur shoot locations

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry. He is the recipient of several accolades, including four Filmfare Awards. For his contributions to film, the Government of France honored him with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2013. But the path to reach the point where he is now was not as easy as it seems. In a recent interview, the filmmaker recalled the initial days of his career and shared how he had to use his director brother Abhinav Kashyap's name to get the shoot locations for the film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Anurag Kashyap used his brother's name for Gangs of Wasseypur shoot locations

Anurag Kashyap was recently featured on Cyrus Broacha's podcast Cyrus Says. During the podcast, Anurag shared that he had to use director brother Abhinav Kashyap's name to get the shoot locations for Gangs of Wasseypur. The filmmaker also added that by that time his brother had already delivered a super hit with his debut directorial Dabangg.

Recalling how the success of Dabangg helped him get the locations, Anurag added, “When we were shooting Gangs of Wasseypur, we had to find locations, and nobody knew my films. We were shooting in Banaras, my hometown, and nobody knew any of the films I had made. Because they probably never released in Banaras. So, we had to go to the location and go like, ‘Have you seen Dabangg? The one who made Dabangg is his brother. His brother was shooting that film. And then they will be like, ‘Your brother made Dabangg? Come, come.’ That’s how we used to get locations. Dabangg got me a lot of things done.”

During the podcast, Anurag also shared how difficult the time was at the beginning of his career. The helmer said, “In the beginning, it was very difficult because people didn’t understand (my films). I got confused because, at one point, I remember somebody told me, ‘What are you doing?’ when they saw Black Friday. They said, ‘It’s a little real, it’s fictional. It’s not a film, it’s hybrid.’ My parents would react like that, ‘Why can’t you make films like everybody else?'”

Meanwhile, Gangs of Wasseypur was released in 2012 and it became a super hit film.

