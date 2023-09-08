‘Nobody was taking me…’: When no filmmaker agreed to cast ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan in action films

Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the Hindi film industry with the romantic film Deewana in 1992. Then came movies like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Baazigar, Darr, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam, and many more romantic movies which earned him the title of ‘King of Romance’. While the actor did enjoy doing love stories and the fame they brought him, there was a time when he yearned to work on an action film just like his recently released film Jawan.

No director was willing to cast Shah Rukh Khan in action movies

While the DDLJ actor was craving to break free of his image as the OG romantic actor, no filmmaker was ready to cast him in an action-thriller. In an old interview with Deadline, the actor confessed, “I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action."

SRK added, "I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next years I have to do action films, I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Jawan opens to positive reviews

Shah Rukh Khan's wish did come true eventually. He made his comeback with the blockbuster hit Pathaan. And now, with Atlee Kumar’s Hindi directorial debut movie Jawan, the Badshah of Bollywood has once again featured in an action film. In the movie, King Khan is seen in multiple avatars, doing action sequences. Actress Nayanthara also made her Hindi debut with the film while Vijay Sethupathi plays the villain in the mass entertainer. The movie is being tagged as a massy film that has successfully opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike. The movie that was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages is on its way to becoming the first ever Hindi Film to hit a jackpot at the box office on the first day of its release. Jawan’s pre-booking sales have already broken the record of SRK’s last blockbuster hit film Pathaan.

Jawan’s reception in India

SRK fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch the megastar spread his magic on the big screen. Hence, when the film finally hit theatres, they didn’t disappoint him and turned in huge numbers. Anticipating an overwhelming turnover, multiplex owners had already added shows for the film.

