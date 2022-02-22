Noorani Chehra: Aasif Khan opens up on his working experience with Nawazuddin Siddique

'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan is all set to play a very different character which is more layered than before in 'Noorani Chehra' starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddique and Nupur Sanon.

The actor gets candid about his role and working experience with Nawazuddin Siddique.

Sharing about how he landed into the role he says: "I got a call from the associate director of the film and then got a small narration of the film which interested me. Then we got on a call with the director and got a detailed narration. When he narrated the character, the small nuances and characterisation of the boy appealed to me because I have never played something like this before."

The actor who was recently seen in 'Human' and is best known for his roles in series such as 'Jamtara', 'Panchayat', 'Paatal Lok', 'Mirzapur2', and films like 'Pagglait' and others shares that he is always excited to do distinct roles.

"My challenge and excitement is always entitled towards roles which I have never done or audiences haven't seen me in that. This character and the film is full of layers fabricated with romance, comedy, situational and social message. This is what hooked me to play the part," he adds.

Aasif was starstruck with Nawazuddin Siddique's work in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and considered him his role model.

He says: "After 2 years of me coming to Bombay, when I was in a dilemma about my career and used to stay in a chawl opposite Oberoi Mall. I saw the poster of 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. I was clueless about who is Nawazuddin Siddique, Manoj Bajpayee but went to watch the movie. I was so hooked by the film and was completely blown away by it. Then I also watched part 2 in my hometown with my friend. Since then and till date, there's no film or interview of him that I have missed."

The film, directed by Navaniat Singh, is touted to be a quirky love story and the shooting is currently happening in Greater Noida.

Expressing his joy on sharing screen space with Nawazuddin, he says: "He is an acting institution in himself. If you are very seeking, you will get to learn a lot from him not only acting but also as a human being you will grow and evolve. He is a very beautiful human being which is beyond words."

"On the first day of the set, when I had to perform a scene with him I was so nervous but he created such an energy and vibe that we have already rehearsed it for 2 months. So that's the magic he creates. I get mesmerised seeing him in between the scenes and even forget my dialogues," he shares.

Lastly, sharing his future aspirations he concludes: "We have one thing in common that we both like to improvise scenes. I would love to be a part of biopics of my inspirations like Nawazuddin Siddique and Irfan Khan, if I get a chance in future. I've been an actor since my childhood."

