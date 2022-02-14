Noorani Chehra: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon look super energetic in new poster; Shoot begins

Romantic drama titled Noorani Chehra starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nupur Sanon has went on floors today. The makers have even shared the poster of the film. Billed as a quirky love story with a strong social message about being comfortable in your skin, the film will be directed by Navaniat Singh. It is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment. Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak, who has produced films like Omkara, Raid, Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Ujda Chaman, believes that everyone is beautiful, irrespective of one’s appearance.

The producer says, "The idea was to make a movie that gives the audience something to laugh about as well as think about. In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity and baldness have emerged in mainstream story-telling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message! We are happy to announce a fresh Bollywood pairing of Nawazuddin and Nupur for this unique romance.”

National Award-winning and internationally acclaimed actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui agrees, pointing out that looks are a matter of perception. It’s a film that holds up a mirror to one of society’s biggest misconceptions and sends out a message that looks are a matter of perception,” he reasons, saying lightly that Europeans think he’s handsome, while in India, the parameters of ‘beauty’ are different and had come in the way to his success and popularity but he has overcome it all, he quips, unfazed by the differing opinions.

Director Navaniat Singh is happy to be helming the project. He says, “I am happy the way everything has fallen in place. I loved the story and I am thrilled that Nawaz and Nupur have liked it as much. They are the most mismatched couple I could have found who will turn out to be the perfect match. And V-Day is the best day to get started."

Actress Nupur Sanon, who is making her debut with the film, is thrilled to be working with Nawaz in her very first film. She quotes bestselling romance novelist Kate Angell, saying, “Outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty captivates.” And that succulently sums up Noor and Hiba’s ‘different’ love story.

