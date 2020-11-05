Nora Fatehi: 5 gorgeous traditional looks nailed by 'Nach Meri Rani' star that serve Diwali outfit inspiration

Actress Nora Fatehi is among the popular fashionistas in Bollywood. The gorgeous star has been acing her fashion game and we bring you her 5 ethnic wear looks that may inspire you, this festive season.

If there is one star who has danced her way into people’s hearts, it is Nora Fatehi. The 'O Saki Saki' star has proved her mettle with her stellar acts in various films and songs and fans of the star love her moves on screen. Not just this, Nora loves to try different looks and shares them on social media. Be it ethnic or casuals, Nora manages to nail them each time she dons them and steps out. Speaking of this, Diwali is just around the corner and we thought to pick 5 of her best traditional looks that may come in handy for you for some fashion inspiration.

Nora effortlessly manages to pick the right colour and silhouette for her outfits and hence, every time she dons a saree or a suit, she looks flawless. From the photos she shared on her Instagram handle, young women can draw some inspiration for their festive season's look that they could easily create. So, without further adieu, take a look at Nora's stunning photos in traditional outfits that will leave you in awe and motivated to try and emulate them.

When she slayed in a pastel green:

The gorgeous star can pull off any coloured outfit and she manages to make heads turn each time. Here, she is seen in a gorgeous pista green kurta with gold embellished goa over it. She teamed it up with a matching palazzo. The gorgeous outfit was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. To complete her look, Nora added hues of pink to her makeup and hair was perfectly styled. Well, surely given the bright look, it may be a perfect outfit for a chilled out evening with family on Diwali.

When Nora donned a grey Anarkali with floral hues:

Being blessed with good height, Nora can surely pull of Anarkalis like a pro. Here, she is seen clad in a grey floor length anarkali. However, the simplicity of the outfit is amped up by the glamour quotient added by the floral dupatta. The overall look can surely be perfect for an evening of dance and dinner with friends on the festival of lights.

Going all glamourous in style

Nora's looks never cease to amaze fans and many young girls look up to the 'Nach Meri Rani' star for her style and fashion. Here, she is seen clad in a white fitted kurta with a heavy work sharara and a beautiful dupatta with a red and golden border. She can be seen completing her look with chandbalis and golden bangles. Her perfectly glam makeup and hair make her look like a million bucks. The look surely can be perfect for a full-fledged Diwali bash where you want to dance carefree.

When she nailed a peacock blue and green lehenga

Nothing can beat going completely traditional in a lehenga at a Diwali bash. Speaking of this, we found a look of Nora Fatehi, where she perfectly nailed a peacock blue and green lehenga with a matching blouse. Her choker necklace and matching golden bangles complemented her traditional look. If it's your first Diwali after marriage, this outfit of Nora surely can help you get major fashion inspiration!

Nailing a traditional saree like a pro

If all doesn't work for you, then going the saree way is surely a safe bet on Diwali. Nora has surely nailed several saree looks. But, the one you see right here is the classiest and elegant one. She is seen combining a gorgeous printed saree with a golden border with a stunning belt around her waist. With a choker necklace to compliment a bigger one, she can be seen opting for matching bangles to complete her look. Surely, this look at a Diwali bash will leave all your friends and family in complete awe of your style.

