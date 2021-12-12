Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa enjoy beach time together in Goa; Fans speculate ‘are they dating?’

It is officially the most romantic time for the entire Bollywood industry. In the recent past, fans saw prominent couples including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot and beginning a whole new love chapter in their life. Rumours are also rife that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the next couple who are planning to get hitched. Amid this, fans may have spotted another romance blooming in Goa. Wondering who the new pair is?

On Saturday, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa took social media by storm as photos of the two enjoying some beach time together went insanely viral on the internet. In the pictures, the duo can be seen laughing hard as they converse with each other. While in one photo, the duo looks extremely happy, another sees them enjoy walking in the water by the beach shore. Going by the viral photos, it seems that the two share a great bond of camaraderie with each other.

While making their public appearance together, Nora Fatehi was spotted donning a casual grey t-shirt that was tied around her waist. Black shorts and hair partitioned in the middle rounded of the Bharat star’s look. On the other hand, Guru Randhawa opted for a printed co-ord set to spent some quality time with the former. Now, if these photos mean that they have collaborated for a music video, or something’s cooking between the two is yet unclear. However, it has sparked rumours of their romance all over social media.

As soon as the photos surfaced online, they went viral in no time. Upon seeing them together, fans speculated if the ‘two are dating’ each other. A user said, “Alia Ranbir ke Baad Ab Inki Baari”, another wrote, “parjai mil gayi Punjabi munde nu”. Many also asked “New couple.” What do you think about them? Let us know in the comment section below.

