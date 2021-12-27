Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa REACT to dating rumours: If you still think we're dating, it's okay.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa sent social media into a frenzy recently when their photos from a Goa beach went viral on social media. Fans quickly began speculating if the duo were dating or was a possible romance brewing. In a recent interview with ETimes, Nora and Guru, who are promoting their new song, were asked about these dating rumours.

When asked what their first reaction and whether it bothered them, Nora jokingly said, "I was crying at home. I was so upset. I was like, 'I just can't believe they caught me on the beach with Guru Randhawa, I'm dying.'"

Adding to Nora's joke, Guru Randhawa said, "But who clicked the picture? I guess it's part of the job, of the audience and of us as well. But it's okay! If somebody thinks I'm dating a beautiful girl like her that bothers me, why would it bother me? So it's all part of the job, but we thank everybody, if you still think we're dating, it's okay."

The duo poked fun further as Nora added, 'At least we are important enough for someone to talk about us. Imagine nobody even cared that we were on the beach, I'd be so sad."

In the photos that went viral, Nora and Guru can be seen enjoying a stroll at the beach shore. Going by the viral photos, it seems that the two share a great bond of camaraderie. Haven't seen the photos yet? Click on the link below to check it out.

