Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra dance together on Manike; Fan says 'Kiara Advani wants your location'

Sidharth Malhotra is clearly one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood film industry. He has made headlines not only by depicting his class-apart acting skills at the box office but also with his equation with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. It is clearly evident that love is brewing between the two and they have often been spotted together on numerous occasions. On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his upcoming film Thank God which features himself alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. In the film, actress Nora Fatehi has also been featured in a song titled Manike wherein she dances with Malhotra.

To date, this song has got over 75 million views on YouTube and continues to trend for the fourth week in a row. While fans can’t keep calm witnessing Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi dance together on stage Nora and Sidharth’s sizzling onscreen chemistry, we recently came across a video wherein these two actors were dancing to the tunes of this song on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. We also spotted judges of this reality show, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar enjoying the dance performance.