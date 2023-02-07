Nora Fatehi dances on a yacht with her squad, walks the red carpet at birthday bash- INSIDE PICS, VIDEOS

Nora Fatehi turned a year older yesterday, and celebrated her 31st birthday in Dubai. She shared her birthday plans with Pinkvilla, and revealed, “I’m very fortunate to have a core group of best friends from different parts of the world and this year my plan is to bring everyone together for the first time to Dubai and celebrate with me.” Now, pictures and videos from her birthday celebration have surfaced on Instagram, and looks like the actress had a ball of a time with her friends! INSIDE videos from Nora Fatehi’s yacht party with her friends in Dubai

On Monday, Nora Fatehi shared a video on her Instagram account, and it shows her belly dancing on a yacht, while her friends cheered her on. “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior,” wrote Nora. For the yacht party, Nora opted for a floral printed co-ord set featuring a bralette and a flowy skirt. On her Instagram stories, Nora shared other videos and pictures from her birthday celebration. One of the video clips shows her walking on the red carpet, while her friends click pictures and videos of her. Check out the videos below!

Meanwhile, a few pictures and videos also give a glimpse of the birthday cake, and the bouquets that the actress received. Clearly, Nora had a gala time with her friends. Take a look at some more pictures below.

Nora Fatehi’s stunning look Nora Fatehi looked glamorous in a sleeveless cropped top that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. She flaunted her midriff, and paired the top with a knee-length skirt that had a flowy silhouette. The top and skirt both had multi-coloured floral print. Nora accessorized with a choker necklace from Dolce and Gabbana, ear studs, sunglasses, and a pink handbag. She teamed her outfit with yellow heels, and looked oh-so-glamorous on her birthday.

