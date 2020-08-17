  1. Home
Nora Fatehi denies speculations based on her 'Pachtaoge 2.0' video look; Confirms it’s not inspired by Beyonce

Nora Fatehi responds to plagiarism claims based on her look in the Pachtaoge 2.0 video. She confirms her look wasn’t inspired by Beyonce but from Mother Mary.
Nora Fatehi was recently seen looking divine in the music video of Pachtaoge 2.0 which is the female version that was sung by Asees Kaur. The video that was released recently on T-series’s Youtube channel showcased Nora in various abstract scenarios. While the actress looks stunning the video, she has been in the headlines for the past couple of days after the video was called out for plagiarising scenes from Beyonce’s music video, Mine, that was released in 2014. 

The actress in the video can be seen draped in a white cloak with dancers around her. This is the concept that is similar to Beyonce’s 2014 video. Fans who were quick to notice the resemblance took to social media and questioned the actress on the similarities. In an interview with Mid-day the actress opened up about the plagiarism claims stating that though she is inspired by the singer, her look wasn’t inspired by Beyonce but inspired by Mother Mary. 

“As we started working, we looked at different visuals, costumes and iconic looks of pop stars from my favourite tracks that would illustrate our concept perfectly. I am inspired by Beyonce, among other stars. Mine was one of the many reference points, in terms of dancers, set-up and mood. However, the outfit was inspired by Mother Mary, not her,” the actress shared. 

Added to that she said, “I always take inspiration from my idols and pay homage to them through my work. Here, the choreography is original as are the cinematography and the emotional storyline.” 

