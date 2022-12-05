Nora Fatehi drops an appreciation post for team after her magnetic performance at FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi is not just a Bollywood superstar, but has now made a mark on the global stage. Recently, she gave a magnetic performance at a fan festival of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which took the internet by a storm. Soon after this development, Nora dropped an appreciation post for her team post her performance at the festival. For the unaware, Nora has danced to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 and the lyrics of the song contains some verses in Hindi as well. Nora Fatehi drops appreciation post for team after her performance at FIFA World Cup 2022

On Sunday, Nora dropped an appreciation post for her team who helped her deliver such a power-packed performance at a fan festival of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, she dropped glimpses of Behind-The-Scenes preparations and captioned, “My Team Good, We Don’t Really Need A Mascot.”

About 5 days ago, Nora shared a video wherein she can be seen dancing and singing on the tunes of Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "that moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis),this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”