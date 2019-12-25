Nora Fatehi is ecstatic on crossing 9 million followers on Instagram; Watch Video

Nora Fatehi dances ecstatically as she crosses 9 million followers on Instagram.

Christmas is that time of the year when Santa makes sure that he delivers you your best gift. It seems like Santa has granted Nora Fatehi's wish as well as the actress dances ecstatically in her video. Just 3 days ago, Nora broke the news of crossing 9 million followers on Instagram. Looks like Nora received her pre Christmas gift from Santa. The actress shared a cute video of herself as she announced the good news.

Nora was seen shelling out major festive vibes ahead of Christmas as she wore a warm winter jacket with woolen leggings and red shoes in her video. She danced ecstatically and rejoiced as a voice saying 'yay' out loud is heard in the background. "9 MILLION followers got me like", reads Nora's caption with a dozen of emojis expressing her excitement and joy and seems like a perfect way of welcoming Christmas.

On the work front, Nora will soon be seen sharing the screen with and in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. The film is slated for January 24, 2020 release locking horns with Kangana starrer Panga at the Box Office. The film takes the Indo-Pak War to the dance floor as Sahej from Punjab and Inaayat from Pakistan fight it out in the dance battle. Varun and Shraddha are arch enemies leaving no stone unturned to outdo each other at the international dance championship. While Varun and Shraddha oppose each other, Nora matches steps with the former and shows off her dance moves.

Credits :Instagram

