Nora Fatehi is ecstatic as a little fan wishes to marry her; Actress hilariously says she found her husband

Nora Fatehi has shared a cute video on her Instagram story where a little boy wants to marry her and Nora cutely responds by saying yes.
Nora Fatehi is ecstatic as a little fan wishes to marry her; Actress hilariously says she found her husband
We all know how Nora Fatehi is much loved and adored by fans all over the world and she has time and again captured our hearts with her charm, innocence and some splendid performances. The actress and ace dancer, Nora Fatehi is also a social media queen. Nora’s videos are not only trending but are funny enough to crack you up and make your day. Nora’s little fan now has expressed his wish to marry her and she has an absolutely cute reaction to it.

Recently Nora has shared a cute video on her Instagram story where a little boy wants to marry her and Nora cutely responds “yes! Guys I'm getting married!” to his proposal and we can’t get over the cute video. It is amazing to see how she receives love from people of all age group be it kids or the elderly people and we surely think the talented beauty truly deserves it. Well this video got us gushing and every time we see it, it puts a smile on our face.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is a part of Ajay Devgn’s film titled, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and the fans and film audiences are waiting to watch her cast her magic once again after her phenomenal performance in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan.

