Nora Fatehi gives major sibling goals as she poses for a perfect picture with her younger brother Omar

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D with , and Prabhudheva. The actress had set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in the movie. Recently, Nora stole away the limelight with her stunning moves when she had performed at an Exclusive International Bollywood urban show in Paris on 20th February at the Olympia Hall. The actress grooved on to some popular tracks of her songs and made the audience go crazy with her moves.

Nora was born in Toronto, Canada and belongs to an Islamic Arabic-Moroccan family. The actress is never spotted much with her family but today, we came across a picture of Nora posing with her younger brother Omar Fatehi. It looks like a throwback pic, in which Nora is looking stunning in a striped white and blue dress. She has kept her hair at one side and is holding her younger brother sideways who is looking cute in a green coloured t-shirt, a pair of glasses and a cap. The two look adorable together while posing for a camera. It is very rare to see Nora posing with her family as the actress most of the time travel for shows and her work.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India starring , Sanjay Dutt, , Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pawan Shankar and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on 14 August 2020. As per reports, Nora has already started shooting for the film and had injured herself in the first schedule itself. It was a heavy-duty action scene that was being shot, but she enjoyed the overall experience.

