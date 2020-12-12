Nora Fatehi is 'glad' to know Remo D'Souza is safe post heart attack as she prays for him: You gave us a scare

Yesterday, reports of choreographer and director Remo D'Souza suffering a heart attack came in. Since then wishes have been coming in for the Street Dancer 3D director. Nora Fatehi also wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

The year 2020 has been a tough one for everyone including the entertainment business and yesterday's report of Remo D'Souza suffering a heart attack left his fans shocked. The Street Dancer director and choreographer was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai post his heart attack and was reportedly taken up for angio. Once the news broke, all his friends started wishing him and Nora Fatehi too took social media to share her wish for the director.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nora shared a throwback photo with Remo and wished him a speedy recovery. She expressed how the sudden heart attack gave everyone a scare. In her note, she urged everyone to pray for Remo and his family. Nora wrote, "Thank God you are recovering. You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and ur family sir! so glad to hear u are safe! Lets stay positive. Please pray for the entire family. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza."

She was even spotted the Kokilaben hospital as she dropped by to visit the choreographer-director post his heart attack. Not just Nora, Dharmesh Yelande, Salmaan Yussuf and others were present at the hospital with Remo's wife Lizelle.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's note for Remo:

Meanwhile, Remo's wife Lizelle had told Indian Express that he had a blockage and doctors had treated him. She revealed that he was kept in the ICU. Later, Dharmesh also spoke to Times Of India and confirmed the reports of the director suffering a heart attack. He shared that he was fine after the treatment.

Credits :Nora Fatehi Instagram

