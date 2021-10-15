‘Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case’: Actress’ spokesperson issues an official statement

Nora Fatehi was in the headlines yesterday and it was not for a good reason. The actress was summoned by the ED yesterday, October 14, for an interrogation session in a money laundering case. Several pictures and videos of Nora stepping into the ED office had surfaced on the internet and reportedly the actress was grilled for an entire day by the officials. Well, now an official statement has been released by her team in this matter.

As per the statement, it is written, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation.”

The statement concluded by saying, “We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released.”

Well, after Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez too had been summoned by the ED but after a no-show from the actress, she has been summoned for the third time tomorrow. Let’s wait to hear what happens next.

