Nora Fatehi has a funny conversation with the dishes in this video on social media
Nora, who is lauded for her flawless dancing skills, took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of herself talking to the pile of dishes kept in the sink.
In the TikTok video, Nora seems to have a funny conversation with the dishes in the sink, she is heard saying: "What? You are always looking at me dude! Shut the .... up because I always catch you staring... I swear, ask anybody you are always staring at me."
She captioned the clip: The dishes are always waiting for me... These dishes need to leave me alone #quarantinelife."
Recently, a video of Nora's enviable moves went viral, in which she pulled off a fusion of Afro, Urban and Dancehall styles of dancing.
Nora's most popular on-screen performances include "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D". On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".
