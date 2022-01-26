Nora Fatehi looks jaw-dropping hot in leopard print bikini as she chills in the pool; See Video

Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following and never forgets to give a sneak peek of her life to them on social media. Whenever Nora shares a hot photo, she takes the Internet by storm and creates a buzz in the digital world. From BTS photos to beach pictures to professional shoots, Nora’s Instagram handle has it all. On Wednesday, Nora took the opportunity to share multiple videos from her pool time. Nonetheless, to say, Nora looked jaw-dropping hot in the videos.

Nora shared the videos on the Instagram story as she was chilling in the pool. She wore a leopard print bikini and left her hair loose. While sharing the videos, she also put the song Do you love me? by Nikitha Gandhi from the movie Baaghi 3. Actor Disha Patani had grooved to this song originally and took the Internet by storm with her killer performance. It is no denying in saying that Nora’s hot attitude did justice to Disha’s song.

See Nora Fatehi’s Instagram story here:

Recently, Nora had tested positive for COVID-19 and got recovered from it. She informed her fans about it through Instagram. She wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

