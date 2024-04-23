Nora Fatehi on paparazzi zooming in on her body parts: ‘They’ve never seen a bu*t like that before’

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Paparazzi culture has become an inseparable part of an actor’s life. Be it at the gym, at the airport, or anywhere else, they are constantly clicked and shot whenever they step out of their houses. Something that many actresses have raised their concern about are the camera angles and the recent actress to have spoken about it openly is Nora Fatehi.

The Madgaon Express actress has opened up about the inappropriate zooming of cameras on her body and being intrusive. She admitted that she remains unfazed by this behavior of the shutterbugs. Scroll down to read what Nora has to say about this.

Nora Fatehi admits being blessed with a good body

Talking to News 18, Nora Fatehi addresses the behavior of the paparazzi and admits that they have never seen a bu*t like hers before. She also added that the media doesn't just do it to her but to other female actors. "Maybe they don't zoom into their bu*t because it's not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there's nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?" questioned the actress.

Many times Nora has been trolled for getting under the knife, but she admits that such talks does not get to her. Rather, she reveals being comfortable in her skin. She also understands that these things trend on social media and the paparazzi are only playing along with the algorithm game. “I’m blessed with a [good] body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it,” says the Madgaon Express actor.

Nora further adds that she understands that the intention of the paparazzi behind zooming in may not be wrong but she cannot grab each person and teach them a lesson. “But I still move around the way I move and I’m very confident in my body,” concludes the actress.

Nora Fatehi’s work front

The actress was last seen in Madgaon Express alongside Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu. She will next be seen in Be Happy and Matka.

