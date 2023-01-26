Nora Fatehi opens up about the biggest red flag in a man; REVEALS the ‘pettiest’ thing a person can do

Nora Fatehi , the famous actress-dancer who is best known for her hit Bollywood numbers, is making headlines these days due to her association with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar . Recently, he had claimed that Nora was always 'jealous' of his relationship with popular actress Jacqueline Fernandez , and added that she used his money to purchase a house in Casablanca for her family. Amidst this controversy, Nora Fatehi has now opened up about the biggest 'red flag' in a man, in her recent interview with Bollywood Hungama.

In her recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Nora Fatehi spoke about her views on relationships in detail. According to the actress, the biggest 'red flag' in a man is 'disappearing' all of a sudden. "The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow, and then for five days he is quiet. And then, he will come back again and talk to you, like in an intense way, and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl," explained the popular actress. When she was asked if she has experienced the same in her personal life, Nora Fatehi replied: "I don't know. I am saying generally."

Nora's take on the 'pettiest' thing one can do after a breakup

The actress also spoke about the 'pettiest' thing a person can do after a breakup, in her chat with Bollywood Hungama. Nora Fatehi stated that she has never done something 'petty' to any of her exes, yet. "I have not done anything petty yet. I was thinking of doing one. I think something petty is telling people about the other person's private business. I think that is really petty," stated the actress.

About Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was born into a Muslim family in Montreal, Canada, on February 6, 1992. Her parents belong to the Moroccan ethnicity. The actress's parents divorced when she was a teenager, and after her father left, she dropped out of college to take care of the family. Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with Roar: The Tiger Of Sunderbans, and later established herself as one of the most popular dancers in the industry.