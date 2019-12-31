Nora Fatehi & Prabhudheva set the crowd cheering as they match steps on Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla

Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva leave the crowd hooting as they match steps on Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla and Garmi.

Prabhudheva is back with yet another dance film Street Dancer 3D. Starring , , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva, director Remo D'Souza is all set to give a visual treat to all the dance lovers out there. Varun and Shraddha's Indo-Pak banter and Nora Fatehi's killer dance moves brought the film into buzz but Prabhudheva's reprised version of his song Muqabla stole the show. Meanwhile, Nora and Varun's song Garmi too set the temperature rising.

Recently, Nora posted a video of herself and Prabhudheva as they shared the stage at a reality show and danced to their songs Garmi and Muqabla together. As we see the two acclaimed dancers take the stage, the crowd can't stop cheering. Sharing the video on her social media handle, Nora encouraged fans to watch her film. "I cant tell u guys how nervous i was to share the stage with the legend @prabhudevaofficial what a feeling! Heres a bts video of us doing the garmi and muqabala step from our film #streetdancer3D ! How is he sooo cool", Nora captioned her picture.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated for January 24, 2020 release. The film brings the Indo Pak rivalry on the dance floor as Sahej from Punjab and Inaayat from Pakistan fight it out in the dance championship. The film will also see a box office clash with starrer Panga releasing on the same date.

