Nora Fatehi questioned in Rs 200 crore extortion case; Actress denies connection with Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) on Friday in connection with Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to a report in ANI, the actress co-operated during the questioning, and claimed that she was not aware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal background. She also claimed that she had no connection with Jacqueline Fernandez, and that both of them were talking to him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) separately.

According to a report in ANI, during the questioning, Nora was asked over 50 questions regarding what gifts she received, who she talked to, and where did she meet them. The actress claimed that Chandrashekhar’s wife had once talked to her for a nail art function after which she often called her up. Regarding the gifts, Nora claimed that she was gifted a BMW by them, among other things. She said that she did not know of his criminal background, and that Sukesh often had conversations with her manager and cousin, but very few with her.

According to a report in NDTV, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned in its chargesheet that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal history yet ‘cooked up’ a false story to get out of the money laundering case.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen as a judge in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, and Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus.

