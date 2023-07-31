Nora Fatehi reveals she was 'constantly' told to date specific actors for PR; says 'I am glad that I never...'

Bollywood’s one of the most popular actress-dancer Nora Fatehi opened up about her experiences in her long career. The actress mentioned how she was told to date specific actors just to establish public relations and find her way in the industry. However, she said she refused to take all those suggestions and established herself based on her talent.

What was Nora Fatehi told as a newcomer in the industry?

Speaking with Zoom Entertainment, Nora said, “I was constantly told (that) Oh, you know, you should date specific people and date for PR…” Even though the actress said, “I am glad that I never listened to any of that,” it still revealed the gloomy side of the film industry. Moreover, Fatehi expressed gratitude because she owes her success to nobody and said that “It’s on my own and everyone else is just a plus.”

Nora Fatehi reveals she was asked to focus on one thing when she started becoming popular

While there were a lot many things that were told to the 31-year-old dancer when she made her way in the film industry, one of them was to not do songs - exactly why Nora Fatehi rose to fame. Additionally, she was also told to not participate in reality shows. There came a moment in the interview when she revealed that after the huge success of Dilbar song, she wanted to do international concerts.

Fatehi recalled and shared, “I remember there was this one person who, after the success of ‘Dilbar’, I was saying, ‘Alright, now I want to also focus on opening up another market. I want to go international. Let’s do here, let’s do outside.” However, she mentioned someone telling her, “Okay, no, focus on one thing, that’s it.”

Nora revealed she wasn’t convinced by the response. The actress said she took a stand for herself and went on and started doing international concerts. Lastly, the Garmi dancer said that she is the rule-maker now and likes to work on her terms and conditions. “So I’m very proud of that,” the dancer said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatehi will next be seen collaborating with artists Rahma Riad, Balqees, and Manal to perform their song Light The Sky at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. She even has other projects in her kitty.