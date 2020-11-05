  1. Home
Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson rubbishes reports of being part of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom; Calls them baseless

There have been reports that Nora Fatehi will be seen doing a dance number in Bell Bottom which features Akshay Kumar in the lead.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: November 5, 2020 08:33 pm
Nora Fatehi's spokesperson rubbishes reports of being part of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom; Calls them baseless
Nora Fatehi has been one of the most sought after actresses in the industry these days. The Canadian beauty has won a million of hearts with her stunning looks, panache and of course, her sizzling dance moves. In fact, it is difficult to take eyes off every time she hits the screens. And while her dance numbers have been ruling the charts these days, there have been reports that she will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

The media reports suggested that Nora will be seen doing a dance number in the Ranjit M Tewari directorial. However, the Street Dancer 3D has rubbished the news and called the reports false and baseless. Her spokesperson released a statement in the matter and clarified that Nora isn’t associated with Bell Bottom. The statement read as “In the light of the recent reports about Nora Fatehi being roped in for a special song in Bell Bottom, as the spokesperson of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify that the actress is not a part of the film in any capacity.”

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom team, which includes Akshay, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor, has wrapped the shooting of the movie in October. Sharing the news with the fans, Akshay had written, Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic! Now it’s time to head back #JetSetGo.” In fact, the makers had also released a teaser of the movie wherein Akshay was dishing out perfect retro vibes.

