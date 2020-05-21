Nora Fatehi says she has had enough of the year 2020
In the TikTok video, Nora is seen talking on the phone and heard mouthing the lines: "Hi. I am calling to quit. Can you tell me who I need to talk to? Yeah, I just want to quit it all. I want to quit everything. I dont wanna do any of this. Whoever I need to talk to make it stop. Please connect me."
In the video she wrote: " I'm done with 2020."
She captioned the clip on TikTok: I'm ready to quit 2020... Make it stop."
Check out Noriana’s new TikTok video! You are killing it honey I hope 2020 end soon too without making more bad things! wish this Coronavirus pandemic end soon and life become back to normal Can’t wait to see you in your upcoming projects sweetheart Love you take care! Follow @norafatehi on TikTok, her username - @ itsnoriana _ #norafatehi #noriana #welovenorafatehi #norafatehi #norafatehifans #dilbar #kamariya #arabicdilbar #osakisaki #pachtaoge #pepeta #ektohkumzindagani #deepikapadukone #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #anushkasharma #hrithikroshan #ranveersingh #katrinakaif #jaquelinefernandez #varundhawan #shradhakapoor #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #tigershroff #bollywood #dancer #actress #singer #bollywoodactress
Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."
In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House"), "Kamariya" ("Stree") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".
Also Read Nora Fatehi wins hearts with her quirky VIDEO that reveals how things escalate between people amid quarantine