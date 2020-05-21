Nora Fatehi says she has had enough of the year 2020

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi says she is done with this year, in a hilarious new video she shared on Instagram Stories.

In the TikTok video, Nora is seen talking on the phone and heard mouthing the lines: "Hi. I am calling to quit. Can you tell me who I need to talk to? Yeah, I just want to quit it all. I want to quit everything. I dont wanna do any of this. Whoever I need to talk to make it stop. Please connect me."

In the video she wrote: " I'm done with 2020."

She captioned the clip on TikTok: I'm ready to quit 2020... Make it stop."

Nora will next be seen in the -starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House"), "Kamariya" ("Stree") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".

Credits :IANS

