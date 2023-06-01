Nora Fatehi says she will be 'honoured' to play Helen in her biopic: 'It was tough for both of us...'

Nora Fatehi often hit headlines for leaving the audience impressed with her dance moves. Every time she appears on the big screen, she makes sure to enthrall the viewers with her electrifying performance. Nora, who is popularly known for her songs like Garmi, Manike, Dilbar and more, recently performed in Abu Dhabi during an award show. The diva paid tribute to the legendary actress Helen. She danced to her songs like Piya Tu and Aaj Ki Raat and won the hearts of the audience. Recently, in an interview, Nora spoke about putting up a 10-minute enchanting performance at the event. She also expressed her wish to feature in Helen's biopic.

Nora Fatehi talks about her wish to do Helen's biopic

While speaking to BBC Asian Network, Nora revealed that she watched Helen's videos before taking over the stage. She said that she studied the videos and noticed minute details about the veteran actress. She shared, "I really studied all her videos properly, even the breathing spaces of the shoulder movements, the hands and just the aura! I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty and I had to own it."

Further, when Nora was asked if she would play Helen in her biopic if it were ever to be made. The actress instantly agreed and said that she would be 'honoured'. Nora said, "Of course that would be an honour! I mean if the filmmakers ever think of me, because I feel like we have so many similarities. She came from a different country, I did, it was tough for both of us, we were introduced to the world through dance and that too in a different genre of dance. We changed what dance meant in cinema. If anyone would need to embody that and really show what that emotion is, I think I would really be able to connect with that. But of course, it would be an honour."

Nora has often spoken about Helen in her interviews and shared how she idolises her. Her dream was fulfilled when she met Helen back in 2017.