Nora Fatehi sets the stage on fire with her dance moves for a Bollywood show in Paris; Watch Video

Nora Fatehi, who was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D, had performed an Exclusive International Bollywood urban show in Paris on 20th February at Olympia Hall.

Nora Fatehi stole the limelight when she was seen in Colors reality show Bigg Boss season 9. Though the actress did not win the show, she won many hearts on the show. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and then was seen in the song Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate in the year 2018. The actress came to be known as the 'Dilbar girl' since then. Her crazy moves in the song grabbed headlines and made her fans go gaga over her.

Nora, who was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D, had performed an Exclusive International Bollywood urban show in Paris on 20th February at the Olympia Hall. The actress grooved on to some popular tracks of her songs and made the audience go crazy with her moves. Today, we came across a video from the show shared by a fan. In the video, we can see Nora sizzle on the dance floor on her song Kamariya from Stree. The actress looked stunning in a black mini short and sliver coloured shimmery bralette top. Nora looks breathtaking while showing off her killer moves and will make you groove along with her. She also shook a leg on her favourtite song Dilbar and set the stage on fire.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India starring , Sanjay Dutt, , Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pawan Shankar and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on 14 August 2020. As per recent reports, Nora just recently started shooting for the film and injured herself in the first schedule itself. It was a heavy-duty action scene that was being shot, but she enjoyed the overall experience.

Check out Nora Fatehi's dance here:

