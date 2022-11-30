Nora Fatehi sets the stage on fire with her electrifying performance at FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the most loved actresses, enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The actress never fails to leave the audience mighty impressed by her kickass performances. Recently, it was revealed that she would be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and it got her fans super excited. Today, Nora set the stadium on fire with her electrifying performance. The crowd was seen cheering out loud during her performance. Nora Fatehi takes over FIFA World Cup in Qatar by storm

Nora upped the hotness quotient as she wore a shimmery outfit for the performance. The actress has been a trendsetter when it comes to her dancing skills and today's performance was no less. She was seen flaunting her hot moves on her hit dance numbers. She also grooved to the official FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky. Have a look:

Nora Fatehi's video from the stadium goes viral Ahead of the performance, she was seen enjoying a match in the stadium recently. She was caught singing and dancing to the anthem song. Now, the video has gone viral on the Internet. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the video with her fans. Along with the video, she wrote a heartfelt note expressing excitement. Her post read, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning.." Have a look:



The 2022 FIFA World Cup kickstarted in Qatar on 20 November. The event will go on till 18 December 2022. Work front Nora will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. She has danced to a special number titled Jehda Nasha with Ayushmann.

ALSO READ: Jehda Nasha: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi’s sizzling song comes with a Punjabi twist for An Action Hero