Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez
The actress has filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline in Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been making headlines these days in connection to Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. However, the case has been grabbing headlines after their names appeared during the investigation. Recently, Nora has also filed a defamation suit against the latter and mentioned that Jacqueline had made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons". And now the celebrated dancer has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories.
‘We ain’t the same’
Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora writes, “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, My intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same.” Talking about the defamation case, Jacqueline’s lawyer has reacted and said the Bachchan Panday actress never spoke ill about Nora Fatehi. He also added that he has not received any defamation suit copy from Nora and if they do they will respond to it legally.
Take a look here:
The Case:
It is worth mentioning here that the ED has questioned both actresses and they had recorded their statements too. Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.
On November 30, Delhi Police arrested Pinky Irani and produced her before the concerned court. Three-day police custody remand was granted to her.
Nora Fatehi's work:
On the work front, Nora is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from this, she featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God song Manike.
