Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been making headlines these days in connection to Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. However, the case has been grabbing headlines after their names appeared during the investigation. Recently, Nora has also filed a defamation suit against the latter and mentioned that Jacqueline had made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons". And now the celebrated dancer has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories.

‘We ain’t the same’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora writes, “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, My intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same.” Talking about the defamation case, Jacqueline’s lawyer has reacted and said the Bachchan Panday actress never spoke ill about Nora Fatehi. He also added that he has not received any defamation suit copy from Nora and if they do they will respond to it legally.