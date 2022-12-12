Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez in Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case

Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been in the news after their names appeared in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actresses have been questioned also by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case. However, now a fresh report is coming in that Nora has filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline and alleged that the latter had made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons".

In her plea, as reported by other portals, has mentioned, “Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.” The defamatory case against Jacqueline is filed over the latter's written pleading before the court. She submitted that "she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses."

The Case:

ED has questioned Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi many times. Both the actresses had recorded their statements. It was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez was also dating the conman. Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

On November 30, Delhi Police arrested Pinky Irani and produced her before the concerned court. Three-day police custody remand was granted to her.

Nora Fatehi's work:

On the work front, Nora is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from this, she featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God song Manike.