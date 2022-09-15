Nora Fatehi summoned by the Delhi Police in money laundering case after Jacqueline Fernandez; Report

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi has now been summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs. 200 cr extortion and money laundering case. She will be appearing before the Economic Offences Wing today (Thursday) Earlier, Nora was questioned on September 2 for around seven hours at their office in Delhi’s Mandir Marg by the EOW officials in the same matter. However, she said that she was not aware of his criminal background. Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in a Delhi jail with over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline was also accompanied by Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actress to Chandrashekar. She was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for over eight hours in the case. She arrived at the Mandir Marg office of the probe agency in the national capital at 11.30 am and left just before 8 pm, as reported by NDTV. However, Ravindra Yadav, Spl CP, Crime/EoW said that there's no direct connection b/w Nora & Jacqueline with respect to this case. "Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified," Yadav told ANI.