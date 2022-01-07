Nora Fatehi tests negative for COVID-19; Expresses gratitude towards fans for their prayers

It hasn’t been long when Nora Fatehi made the headlines after she had tested positive for COVID 19. She had penned a note on social media and stated that she was bed ridden under the doctor supervision. While the O Saki Saki actress urged people to take necessary precautions, she also emphasised that COVID 19 had hit her hard. And now, Nora has shared her health update and wrote that she has finally recovered from the deadly virus. She also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for their recovery wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Nora stated that it has been a rough time for her and that she will be working on her strength and energy. She had also urged fans to stay safe amid the pandemic. Nora wrote, “Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank you for all your prayers and lovely messages. It’s been rough! I’m going to continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick ass this year. In the meantime stay safe guys”.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s story about her health update:

Earlier, informing her fans about her COVID 19 diagnosis, the Street Dancer 3D actress wrote, “Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe”