Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19 amid Omicron scare

Amid the rising number of COVID 19 omicron cases, many Bollywood stars have tested positive. Now, Nora Fatehi also has tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently quarantined under the doctor's observation. The Bhuj actress is also cooperating with the BMC since she had tested positive on December 28, as per a statement by her spokesperson. Nora herself also released a statement on social media and confirmed the same

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Take a look:

Further, in the statement, Nora's spokesperson said, "Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations." The actress has been in the headlines lately after the success of her recent song Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa. Previously, she was busy with the promotions of the song and was spotted in the city for it. However, as per the spokesperson, since Nora tested positive for COVID 19 on December 28, she hasn't stepped out.

Just this week, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani also had tested positive for COVID 19. The stars are also under quarantine. Previously this month, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan also had battled COVID 19. Amid the rising cases of COVID 19, the governments also are taking cognizance and imposing restrictions on movement.

Also Read|Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa REACT to dating rumours: If you still think we're dating, it's okay