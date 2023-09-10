Nora Fatehi thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support to earthquake hit Morocco

Nora Fatehi, who is known for her killer dance moves, has been in the industry for quite some time now. Apart from her dancing skills, Nora has impressed the audience with her acting antics. She has also been a show judge for various dance reality shows. The dancing diva, who is quite active on social media, on Saturday, took to Instagram and expressed sadness after Morroco was hit by an earthquake. Now, she has thanked PM Narendra Modi for extending help to people there.

Nora Fatehi expresses gratitude to PM Narendra Modi

On September 8, Morroco was reportedly hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake. According to the reports, 1,037 people died from the destruction caused by the earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes while 1,200 were injured. Following this, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi promised to offer all the possible assistance. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Nora Fatehi, in return, expressed her heartfelt gratitude through an Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind!” Have a look:

Nora Fatehi extends her condolences to those affected by the earthquake

Nora also extended her condolences to those affected by the natural phenomenon. In an Instagram story, she penned, “The news today of the earthquake in Morocco is extremely devastating! I’m just seeing the impact it has left on so many cities and many lives have been lost. My heart goes out to everyone right now! I’m praying for everyone’s safety! This is so scary. I thank God that our friends and families are safe! My condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one! Allayhfdkom ya Rab.”

Workfront

On the work front, Nora will be next seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in a sports-action film, Crakk. She also has films such as 100%, Matka, Dancing Dad, and Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express in the pipeline.

