Nora Fatehi treats fans with a picture of herself in an ice-blue blazer

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi says she has mastered the art of observation.

Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph in an ice-blue blazer. She completed her look with a messy bun, hoop-earrings and nude-make-up.

In the image, Nora is looks away from the camera.

"Mastered the art of observation," she wrote.

Nora is an avid user of social media. She keeps her fans and followers entertained with her regular dose of dance and hilarious TikTok videos.

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House"), "Kamariya" ("Stree") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".

She will next be seen in the -starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

Also Read PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi is spotted in the town as she steps out to shop for essentials amid Covid 19 scare

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×