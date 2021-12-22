Nora Fatehi to turn up as prosecution witness in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 extortion case.

Nora Fatehi, who has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 extortion case, will now appear as a prosecution witness. According to a latest report in India Today, Nora Fatehi will be turning up as a prosecution witness in the case. The actress-dancer had earlier reportedly confessed to receiving lavish gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nora Fatehi came in contact with the conman's wife Leena at a charity event in Chennai. Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora had revealed that they got several gifts from the conman in their questioning with the ED. As for Nora, the actress revealed that Chandrashekhar reportedly gifted her a BMW sedan. His wife also gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a "token of love" from her husband.

The actress had even issued a statement in the case earlier stating that she was a witness in the case. "Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation,” a statement issued on behalf of Nora Fatehi read.

