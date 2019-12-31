Nora Fatehi turns up the heat as she dances to Saki Saki at an award show; Watch

Nora Fatehi, who will be seen next in Street Dancer 3D, oozes oomph as she performs to her song Saki Saki. Check out the video right here.

Nora Fatehi is gearing up for her next release i.e. Stree Dancer 3D. The dancer-actress has been in the news post the release of her new song Garmi from the same movie. Her sizzling moves as she matched the steps with is getting rave reviews from the masses. She is also promoting the movie and even recently launched #GarmiChallenge. And now, the actress took to her Instagram to share her yet another sizzling video of herself. In the same, we can see her dancing to her song Saki Saki on the stage of an award show. She captioned the post as,"New years gna be LIT.. catch my live performance on Star Screen awards, dancing on my hits of 2019 and that DEATH DROP tonight at 8pm only on @starplus."We have to say that Fatehi is one of the best dancers right now in B-town and this video proves the same. She is not only blessed with great looks and killer body but also dancing skills. She has been winning the internet with this deadly combination.

Speaking of Nora, she is a Canadian dancer, model, actress and singer. Aside from Bollywood, she has also featured in Malayalam and Telugu films. For the unversed, she made her film debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She became a household name after featuring in Bigg Boss which is a controversial reality show.

Check out the video right below.

